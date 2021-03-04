By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf eased some COVID-19 restrictions earlier this week and said the state is considering loosening some more, but Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said Thursday the mask mandate won’t be one of them.

“At this time mask-wearing is abundantly important, and I want to make sure to emphasize that because while we know we’re making progress and we continue to invest in the vaccine rollout, we have to keep Pennsylvania safe while we progress through this rollout so that we don’t have to go back into the mitigation efforts,” she said at a press conference about vaccinating teachers.

“At this stage, mask-wearing is still mandatory and we’re still making sure that’s one of the mitigation measures that is preserved while we incrementally consider the relaxation of others.”

It comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ended the state’s mask mandate and said all businesses could open at 100%.

On Monday, Wolf loosened some restrictions, easing the gathering limits and lifting the out-of-state travel restrictions.

The next day, he said the state is considering loosening restrictions on bars and restaurants.

“We’re considering everything,” he said. “The question is, how fast can we move in a safe manner to get back to normal?”

Beam says the state made progress this week by incrementally lifting certain measures, but the mask mandate is not going anywhere.