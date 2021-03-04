PARAMOUNT +Click here for the list of 30,000 movies, episodes, news and sports!
The home of the Pirates will remain named PNC Park for at least the next 10 years.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates and PNC Bank have announced that they have agreed to a 10-year extension of their agreement over the naming rights of the ballfield.

For the next ten years, the stadium will remain named PNC Park.

“Simply put, the Pittsburgh Pirates are our hometown baseball team, and as Pittsburgh’s hometown bank, we believe the opportunity to renew our agreement makes a great deal of sense,” said Lou Cestello, head of Regional Markets and regional president for PNC.

“It is an honor for us to begin the next chapter with PNC. We have long been proud of the relationship between our two brands, and are pleased that PNC shares our optimism in the new course we have set as an organization,” said Pirates President Travis Williams.

Since the stadium opened in 2001, it has been named PNC Park.