By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 276 new Coronavirus cases and two additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 194 are confirmed from 988 PCR tests. There were 82 probable cases.

The dates of positive tests range from Dec. 27, 2020 to March 3, 2021.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 7 months to 95 years with a median age of 35 years.

There have now been 5,137 total hospitalizations and 77,515 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The countywide death toll has reached 1,688.

Both deaths reported today are associated with a long-term care facility. One patient was in their 80s and the other in their 90s. The dates of death are recorded as Dec. 7 and March 2.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update for March 4, 2021. READ MORE: Missing Castle Shannon Teen Found In the last 24 hours, 276 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 194 are confirmed cases from 988 new PCR tests. There were 82 probable cases. Five (5) positive tests were more than a week old. pic.twitter.com/78BQONFm6u — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) March 4, 2021

The age groups of the newly-reported cases follow: 00-049

05-1216

13-1823

19-2440

25-49123

50-6442

65+ 23 The gender of the newly-reported cases follow: Female – 117

Male – 159 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) March 4, 2021

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: