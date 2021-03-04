PARAMOUNT +Click here for the list of 30,000 movies, episodes, news and sports!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The countywide death toll has reached 1,688.
Filed Under:Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 276 new Coronavirus cases and two additional deaths.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Health Department Reports 3,028 New COVID-19 Cases, 50 Additional Deaths

Of the newly reported cases, 194 are confirmed from 988 PCR tests. There were 82 probable cases.

The dates of positive tests range from Dec. 27, 2020 to March 3, 2021.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 7 months to 95 years with a median age of 35 years.

There have now been 5,137 total hospitalizations and 77,515 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The countywide death toll has reached 1,688.

Both deaths reported today are associated with a long-term care facility. One patient was in their 80s and the other in their 90s. The dates of death are recorded as Dec. 7 and March 2.

MORE NEWS: Kidsburgh: Family-Fun Activities In March

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: