PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Safety held a pair of ceremonies Thursday for the swearing-in of new EMTs and paramedics. They also announced some big promotions, one of them which is pretty remarkable, especially in honor of Women’s History Month.
Firefighter Kari Burnham got promoted to lieutenant. She's one of only five women in the bureau, and her position makes her the highest-ranking woman in the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire.
"Litle girls and little kids are kinda looking up to me and I have big shoes to fill," said Lt. Burnham.
She's also the first woman promoted to lieutenant since 1995.
“I want to be the best that I can be. What would they expect of me? That’s what I do every day and that’s what I hope to fulfill,” she said.