By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority is hiring bus drivers.READ MORE: WVU Experiment Confirms Two Masks Are Better Than one
They say they’re hiring operators and it starts at $21.35 an hour after training.
MORE NEWS: 'Bullhorn Lady' Rachel Powell Indicted For Role In Capitol Riot
We’re hiring operators! Join our team starting at $21.35/hour after training. See if you qualify for testing at https://t.co/BSh8CKbH3Q.READ MORE: Campaign To Support Pittsburgh Restaurants Offers Discount
Use job posting number: 14625836 pic.twitter.com/CebKeravKG
— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) March 4, 2021
The job posting says it’s full-time and no experience is required.