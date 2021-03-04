PARAMOUNT +Click here for the list of 30,000 movies, episodes, news and sports!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority is hiring bus drivers.

They say they’re hiring operators and it starts at $21.35 an hour after training.

The job posting says it’s full-time and no experience is required.