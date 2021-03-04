By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) – Rachel Powell, the Mercer County mother of eight known as the “bullhorn lady,” has been indicted by a grand jury for her alleged role in the Capitol attack on Jan. 6.

Powell was indicted by a grand jury in D.C. on charges including act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; destruction of government property; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

She’s become known as the lady with the bullhorn, seeming to have knowledge of the Capitol building’s floor plan, instructing insurrectionists where to go. Moments before, she can be seen in position with a battering ram breaking the glass window, forcefully leading the pack onward.

The indictment says she was using and carrying an ice axe and a large wooden pole.

The FBI says Powell was with a group inside the Capitol and provided detailed instructions on the building’s layout, telling rioters that “they should ‘coordinate together if you are going to take this building.’”