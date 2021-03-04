By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials reportedly ejected 17 fans from the Penguins’ game Thursday at PPG Paints Arena against the Flyers due to the mask policy.READ MORE: Family Of Missing Olivia Zane Hangs Fliers In Pittsburgh's Oakland Neighborhood
The Athletic’s Josh Yohe reports usher/security ejected the fans for not wearing masks. Yohe said he was told, “all were drinking.”
Ushers/security ejected 17 fans from the Penguins/Flyers game for not wearing masks. I was told all were drinking. Here’s a thought: Maybe don’t sell alcohol at games right now.READ MORE: Ohio Woman Accused Of Stabbing 3-Year-Old Boy As He Walked With Kids To School Bus
— Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) March 5, 2021
For the first time in a year, fans were allowed back into PPG Paints Arena this week.MORE NEWS: Ohio Man Admits Paying Poor Filipino Mothers For Child Porn
The team says masks must be worn at all times, except for when actively eating and drinking.