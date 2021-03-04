PARAMOUNT +Click here for the list of 30,000 movies, episodes, news and sports!
The team says masks must be worn at all times, except for when actively eating and drinking.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials reportedly ejected 17 fans from the Penguins’ game Thursday at PPG Paints Arena against the Flyers due to the mask policy.

The Athletic’s Josh Yohe reports usher/security ejected the fans for not wearing masks. Yohe said he was told, “all were drinking.”

For the first time in a year, fans were allowed back into PPG Paints Arena this week.

