By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools said the City League girls basketball season is on hold due to coronavirus cases and quarantine protocols.
The district said Friday that players and coaches on five teams are quarantining due to positive coronavirus cases.
PPS says two people associated with Pittsburgh Allderdice tested positive for COVID-19. The team recently played Pittsburgh Brashear, Obama and Perry. Coaches and players from the four teams will quarantine for 14 days.
The district said a separate case of coronavirus is impacting a person linked to Pittsburgh Westinghouse. Players and coaches are also now quarantining for 14 days.
“Due to the number of teams on hold, the District will evaluate the possibility of continuing the remainder of the Girls Basketball Season,” PPS said in a release.