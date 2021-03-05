By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews responded to a house fire in Pine Township.
Multiple fire departments responded Friday to the home on Old Slate Road for the fire. No one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.
Crews said we cannot get up to the home on Old State Road in Pine Township. Firefighters are using off-road vehicles to get to the house. The Allegheny County fire marshal is on scene. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/4oJnzBq97e
— Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) March 6, 2021
Firefighters had to bring in two 3,000-gallon pools to help fight the fire. Tankers would go from the hydrants and then to the pools to fill them.
Due to the flames, the roof of the house caved in. The road in the area was closed as crews fought the fire.
The fire marshall is investigating.