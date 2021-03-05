PARAMOUNT +Click here for the list of 30,000 movies, episodes, news and sports!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews responded to a house fire in Pine Township.

Multiple fire departments responded Friday to the home on Old Slate Road for the fire. No one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

Firefighters had to bring in two 3,000-gallon pools to help fight the fire. Tankers would go from the hydrants and then to the pools to fill them.

Due to the flames, the roof of the house caved in. The road in the area was closed as crews fought the fire.

The fire marshall is investigating.