CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) – Friday marks another day of mass vaccinations for people who fall under Pennsylvania’s Phase 1A guidelines. This time, it’s taking place at Dick’s Corporate Headquarters in Coraopolis.

Dick’s teamed up with Allegheny Health Network and Highmark to make this possible. AHN says this is the largest single-day vaccination clinic in Western Pennsylvania so far. People are getting the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Cindy Lesifko and her husband Michael are thrilled they were able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It was like winning the COVID lottery,” said Cindy Lesifko. “I jumped on the site and this Dick’s came up and we were able to get on right away then.”

On top of ease, Phillip Panaia and his daughter who’s a teacher at Norwin School District said it was painless.

“The vaccine didn’t hurt at all. Nothing to be frightened about,” said Panaia.

Highmark CEO David Holmberg said the space Dick’s offered for this clinic was ideal.

“This is a trial run to see if we can go really, really big,” said Holmberg. “We think we can do 10,000 on this site alone.”

More than 5,100 people are scheduled to get the first dose of the @pfizer vaccine @DICKS today. @AHNtoday says the largest single day vaccine clinic in Western PA so far. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/n9BI34k2Pq — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) March 5, 2021

The key, he said, will be getting the vaccine, which he said is getting easier and easier.

“We are hitting the targets the White House wanted. We are hitting the targets the governor wanted and focusing to use data to find the right people,” said Holmberg.

Holmberg is talking about targets like underserved communities, which he says they’ll continue to do until everyone who wants a shot has one.

AHN’S goal is to keep raising the bar and to vaccinate as many people as they can as often as they can.

As for the people who attended this clinic, they’ll be back in three weeks to get their second dose.