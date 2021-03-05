Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Rory

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

ory came to Animal Friends after he was rescued by our Humane Investigations Officers from a neglectful situation. He is a handsome, senior boy who is understandably nervous in new situations. But with the help of our staff and volunteers, Rory is slowly beginning to come out of his shell and show off his true personality. Despite his age, Rory is still very energetic and would benefit from a family with kids 13 years or older who can be patient with him as he settles into his new home.

To find out more about how to adopt Rory, visit this link!

UPDATE ON PTL PET OF THE WEEK — LADY:

Animal Friends Director of Communications Cody Hollerman says: “Before she was cleared for adoption, Lady underwent a physical exam with our shelter vet. They found a mass that they are removing to be sent out for testing – so Lady is actually spending a few extra days in a loving foster home while we await her test results. At that point, we’ll have a better idea of the outlook and Lady will either be staying in foster for the time being or will be cleared for adoption!”

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Greta & Binda

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Greta is a beautiful, young calico kitten who will make a great feline for a family. She is good with kids, dogs and cats. Greta is also house trained.

Call today to meet this great kitty.

To find out more about how to adopt Greta, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Bindi is a 4-year-old Coonhound. She is active, and a strong walker.

Bindi is good with kids, dogs and cats. She loves people and lots of attention and wants so much for a family to love and spoil her.

To find out more about how to adopt Bindi, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24