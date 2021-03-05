By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Heinz Field COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be offering more appointments.

Giant Eagle announced that it’s extending the clinic after “an overwhelmingly positive response.” Additional appointments will be made available through Giant Eagle’s online scheduling tool.

These appointments will be for March 8 through March 9, and they’ll be available Friday afternoon. Giant Eagle says more appointments may be added as vaccine is received.

WATCH: KDKA’s Lindsay Ward Provides The Latest On Your Day Pittsburgh



The clinic kicked off this week. Giant Eagle said more than 4,000 people will get the shot between Tuesday and Friday.

It’s for people in Pennsylvania’s Phase 1A. Appointments can be made here.

Allegheny Health Network and Dick’s Sporting Goods are also setting up a mass coronavirus vaccination site to vaccinate more than 5,000 people in Phase 1A.

Appointments have already been filled for Friday’s clinic, which is at the company’s corporate office in Coraopolis. No walk-ins will be accepted.

According to a release, the clinic is the “largest, single-day COVID-19 vaccination clinic to date in the greater western Pennsylvania region.”