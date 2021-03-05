By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is in custody after a Washington County neighborhood was brought to a standstill Friday morning when police and SWAT officers responded to a house.

Police were called to the home along Harris Street in the Burgettstown area for a report of gunshots.

Once on scene, officers were able to make contact over the phone with a man in mental distress.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene, blocking the road with trucks. A SWAT team was also called in.

When they went inside the home though, no one was there.

Police then pinged the man’s cellphone and located him in Hanover Township.

He was taken into custody and may undergo a mental evaluation.

No one was injured during the incident.

