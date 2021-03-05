By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) — A man wanted for the murder of an IUP student was arrested.
U.S. Marshals tracked Terrion Gates to a house in Altoona on Friday.
Police say he was involved in the shooting death of Jaedyn Wright near IUP's campus. The 20-year-old from Pittsburgh was killed at the Carriage House Apartments in October.
Three other suspects are already in custody. Gates, who was extradited to Indiana County for arrangement, is the suspected gunman.