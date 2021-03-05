PARAMOUNT +Click here for the list of 30,000 movies, episodes, news and sports!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 288 new Coronavirus cases and nine additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 185 are confirmed from 864 PCR tests. There were 103 probable cases.

The dates of positive tests range from Jan. 20 to March 4.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 4 years to 91 years with a median age of 38 years.

There have now been 5,142 total hospitalizations and 77,803 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The countywide death toll has reached 1,697.

Of today’s nine newly-reported deaths, three are from December, one is from January, three happened in February and two are from this month. The Health Department says “these deaths were reported due to an import of data by the state from the Electronic Death Reporting System.”

Five of the deaths are associated with a long-term care facility.

Three of patients were in their 60s, three were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and one was in their 90s.

