PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – March 2, 2021 was declared Commander Karen Dixon Day by Pittsburgh City Council in honor of her pending retirement.
Pittsburgh Police say Zone 3 Commander Dixon began her career with the Bureau on April 4, 1988 and worked with different areas.
Police say she's described as a "guardian for the community and her officers" and cultivated strong and lasting relationships in the zones she worked.
“Congratulations Commander Dixon and thank you for your dedicated service to the City of Pittsburgh!” police wrote on Facebook.