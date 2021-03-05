CHAMPION, Pa. (KDKA) — With entertainment options so limited during the coronavirus pandemic, local ski resorts are busier than they have been in more than a decade.

People are flocking to Seven Springs in the Laurel Mountains looking to learn to ski or snowboard.

“I’ve been here 13 years, and this is probably the biggest winter we’ve had from a standpoint of just consistent guest arrivals and consistent weather,” said Alex Moser, the marketing director for Seven Springs.

“If it’s not a pandemic year, you’ve got a zillion things going on,” said Bob Ball from Baltimore. “In a pandemic year, the choices are limited in what you can do and what you can do safely.”

Bob and Nancy Ball brought their 13-year old twins from Baltimore to Seven Springs to learn to ski for the first time. Within an hour of their lesson, the girls took the chairlift up and skied down a beginner run.

The Ball family came during the workweek when there were no lines, but weekends at Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain are busier than a normal year.

“We needed patience from our guests because you weren’t able to get on the lift with anybody that you didn’t know,” said Moser. “So the lift lines got a little bit longer this year, and most people were very understanding and appreciative that we were able to ski at all.”

You naturally have to social distance when you’re skiing. You have sticks on your feet that extended three feet out and you’re wearing a mask anyway.

The ski resorts are also the largest employer in the region with 18,000 people. So more people skiing means more people working and a boost to the local economy.