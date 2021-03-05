By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPMC says it's notifying some St. Margaret patients that their health information was inappropriately disclosed.
The health system said it's letting affected patients know by letter. No patient social security numbers or medical records were disclosed, but names, drug dosages and times and dates of medication administration and the reason for administration may have been disclosed.
UPMC says a former employee sent “a medical administration report to an outside organization without the business need.”
After an internal investigation, the employee's system and information access was terminated and that employee is no longer affiliated with UPMC.
Affected patients with questions can call a toll-free hotline at 1-833-814-8363 for more.