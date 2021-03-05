PARAMOUNT +Click here for the list of 30,000 movies, episodes, news and sports!
Filed Under:Harrisburg, Local TV, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania News, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Rep. Ed Gainey, Semi-Automatic Rifles

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — State Rep. Ed Gainey wants a state ban on high-capacity, semi-automatic rifles.

He is behind a bill to ban buying, transferring, building or using that type of weapon.

Gainey points to the use of guns like the AR-15 in many mass shootings, including the Tree of Life massacre.

The bill makes exceptions for those who already own one of those rifles.