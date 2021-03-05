By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — State Rep. Ed Gainey wants a state ban on high-capacity, semi-automatic rifles.
He is behind a bill to ban buying, transferring, building or using that type of weapon.
Gainey points to the use of guns like the AR-15 in many mass shootings, including the Tree of Life massacre.
The bill makes exceptions for those who already own one of those rifles.