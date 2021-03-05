PARAMOUNT +Click here for the list of 30,000 movies, episodes, news and sports!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Daisy Jade
Filed Under:412 Fanatics, 412 for Life, Bastard Bearded Irishmen, Daisy Jade, Fan Cave, Fan N'ATion, FNAT, Humane Animal Rescue, KDKA, Kurt Angle, Little Earth Productions, Pirates Fan Cave, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Fans, Pittsburgh's CW, Rich Walsh, Sarah Miller, Scott Wolf, Sports Fans, St. Patty's Day, Steelers, Wyld Child Tattoo, Zach Banner

Check out what’s coming up this SATURDAY, MARCH 6 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade:

READ MORE: Mom Of 6-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Dragged And Dumped In Ohio River Charged With Murder

-A Pirates fan cave (or Fan-seum!) you’d pay money to see

-Jaggin’ around with Steelers’ Zach Banner

-Where Yinz Been with 412 Legend Kurt Angle

-Steelers superfan Scott Wolf’s fan cave in Michigan and his sick sleeve tattoo, by Ink Master contestant Sarah Miller from Wyld Child Tattoo

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools: City League Girls Basketball Season On Hold Due To COVID-19 Cases

-Furry Fashion Show from Little Earth Productions and Humane Animal Rescue

-Bastard Bearded Irishmen sham-rocking St Patty’s Day

Saturday at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. Or watch an encore episode at 9:30 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!

Follow us for more show updates:

MORE NEWS: Crews Respond To House Fire In Pine Township