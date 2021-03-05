Check out what’s coming up this SATURDAY, MARCH 6 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade:READ MORE: Mom Of 6-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Dragged And Dumped In Ohio River Charged With Murder
-A Pirates fan cave (or Fan-seum!) you’d pay money to see
-Jaggin’ around with Steelers’ Zach Banner
-Where Yinz Been with 412 Legend Kurt Angle
-Steelers superfan Scott Wolf's fan cave in Michigan and his sick sleeve tattoo, by Ink Master contestant Sarah Miller from Wyld Child Tattoo
-Furry Fashion Show from Little Earth Productions and Humane Animal Rescue
-Bastard Bearded Irishmen sham-rocking St Patty’s Day
Saturday at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. Or watch an encore episode at 9:30 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!
Follow us for more show updates: