HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The COVID-19 pandemic has been strenuous on many things but especially the job market and left many without employment.

Those people are wondering where to turn and the Wolf Administration is looking to help to get Pennsylvanians back to work.

The plan released by Governor Wolf’s office is called “Back To Work PA” and he says in addition to supporting people most significantly impacted by the pandemic, it will also address inequities, support talent development, and focus on high-quality, well-paying jobs that can support a family.

How do they plan to carry out the “Back to Work PA” plan?

One way is by investing in the training of employees so employers will have competent employees in good jobs that make good money.

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary detailed the plan during a news conference.

“This plan responds to the state’s dire need for swift, targeted action and allows us the unique opportunity to invest $3 billion over the next 10 years into Pennsylvania’s economy,” Secretary Dennis Davin.

Another aspect of the plan would invest in improving access to apprenticeships, promoting skilled trades, and expanding e-commerce support for businesses that are disadvantaged.

On top of that – Governor Wolf wants to expand access to high-speed internet across Pennsylvania, specifically in areas that are lacking adequate service.

That’s an area of focus as many Pennsylvanians continue to work from home, take classes from home, and spend time at home amid the pandemic.

In order to fund the plan, the Wolf Administration is proposing a severance tax on natural gas extraction which they say would net $3 billion.

Pennsylvania is the only gas-producing state without a severance tax.

The Wolf Administration added that the severance tax would help the state improve things like infrastructure, education, and lower taxes.

More details on the Wolf Administration’s proposal can be found on the governor’s website.