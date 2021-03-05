PARAMOUNT +Click here for the list of 30,000 movies, episodes, news and sports!
Gladys Leeman celebrated heer 104th birthday this week in Arnold.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) – Imagine for a moment what it’s like to be 104-years-old.

For Gladys Leeman in Arnold, it became reality on Wednesday.

“When you think back, and you live long enough, there are so many things you can reflect upon,” Leeman said.

Leeman has lived through both World War I and II, the Great Depression, space exploration, the new millennium, and now the COVID-19 pandemic.