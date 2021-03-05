By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) – Imagine for a moment what it’s like to be 104-years-old.READ MORE: Five People Displaced After Two Mobile Homes Burn In Jefferson Township
For Gladys Leeman in Arnold, it became reality on Wednesday.READ MORE: Pa. Dept. Of Banking & Securities To Train Grocery Store Workers To Recognize Scams
“When you think back, and you live long enough, there are so many things you can reflect upon,” Leeman said.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Chillier Temperatures And Sunshine Start The Weekend
Leeman has lived through both World War I and II, the Great Depression, space exploration, the new millennium, and now the COVID-19 pandemic.