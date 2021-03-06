By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh has created a publicly accessible online tool to track opioid overdose data in the Pittsburgh region.

City officials announced the creation of the Opioid Overdose Dashboard on Friday.

The data is based on reports from local first responders and details the number of opioid overdoses and the location of overdoses in the Pittsburgh area each month. The dashboard also breaks down data by age, race and gender as well as instances where Narcan was administered and people were taken to the hospital for overdoses.

“…to more effectively address the root of the problem, everyone must join together,” said Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich “Having more data will lead to a better understanding of the issues and, hopefully, actionable solutions.”

City officials say they hope the dashboard will help lead to new programs and informed community action on mitigating opioid misuse in the region.

In 2018, Pennsylvania launched its online data tool called the Opioid Data Dashboard.

Learn more about the City of Pittsburgh’s Opioid Overdose Dashboard here.