By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins activated defenseman Brian Dumoulin and forward Evan Rodrigues Saturday.
The roster move announcement came ahead of the Penguins’ scheduled game against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Dumoulin has not been active for the Penguins’ last 15 games due to a lower-body injury.
The Penguins also recalled forward Anthony Angello from the taxi squad and reassigned defenseman Josh Maniscalco with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to the taxi squad.
The Penguins face off against the Flyers at 1 p.m. Saturday.