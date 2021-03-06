PARAMOUNT +Click here for the list of 30,000 movies, episodes, news and sports!
Buddy's and Holly's first chick is now officially two months old.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Aviary celebrated a new milestone for one of its penguin chicks this week.

An endangered African penguin chick had a “very happy two month hatch day” at the National Aviary, according to a Facebook post from Friday.

(Photo Credit: National Aviary/Facebook)

The National Aviary says the chick is well on its way to becoming fully grown.

Visitors will begin to notice the chick mature and develop waterproof feathers and tuxedo pattern, according to the aviary.