By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Aviary celebrated a new milestone for one of its penguin chicks this week.
An endangered African penguin chick had a “very happy two month hatch day” at the National Aviary, according to a Facebook post from Friday.
The National Aviary says the chick is well on its way to becoming fully grown.
Visitors will begin to notice the chick mature and develop waterproof feathers and tuxedo pattern, according to the aviary.