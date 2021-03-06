PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating two deadly shootings that took place overnight.

The latest deadly shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. on the 7600 block of Frankstown Road in Homewood.

Police say a man was found face down in the street with a gunshot wound to the head.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

The other shooting happened on the 2700 block of Zephyr Avenue in Sheraden.

When police showed up at the scene, they found a man inside of a vehicle with several gunshot wounds.

Paramedics pronounced him dead not long after they arrived.

Right now, there are no suspect descriptions but police are on the lookout.

Both of these shootings are being investigated separately.

If you know anything, don’t hesitate to give police a call.

