By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman who lost her job at BNY Mellon for something she posted on Facebook lost her appeal in court.READ MORE: Woman Sues BNY Mellon, Claims She Was Fired For Facebook Comments About Antwon Rose Protesters
Back in 2018, Lisa Ellis commented about a Bell Acres councilman who drove through a crowd of Antwon Rose protesters.
Ellis posted, “Total BS. Too bad he didn’t have a bus to plow thru.”
BNY Mellon fired Ellis after that.
Ellis, who is white, then sued, claiming discrimination due to her race.
A judge ruled Ellis presented no evidence that her firing was based on race.
A federal appeals court just upheld that ruling.