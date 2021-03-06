PARAMOUNT +Click here for the list of 30,000 movies, episodes, news and sports!
The court ruled that Lisa Ellis could not provide enough evidence to substantiate her allegation that she was fired due to her race.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman who lost her job at BNY Mellon for something she posted on Facebook lost her appeal in court.

Back in 2018, Lisa Ellis commented about a Bell Acres councilman who drove through a crowd of Antwon Rose protesters.

Ellis posted, “Total BS. Too bad he didn’t have a bus to plow thru.”

BNY Mellon fired Ellis after that.

Ellis, who is white, then sued, claiming discrimination due to her race.

A judge ruled Ellis presented no evidence that her firing was based on race.

A federal appeals court just upheld that ruling.