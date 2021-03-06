By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — A local business that has made it its mission to give back to others is getting the thanks it deserves.

Knead Community Cafe in New Kensington allows customers to pay what they can. If you have no money, you won’t be turned away.

The business also has provided thousands of free meals to those in need.

On Friday, the cafe received a special award — the Northwestern Mutual’s Most Exceptional Community Service Award.

The award comes with a $25,000 grant to help keep its mission alive.

“It’s gonna help us continue to feed people. We give away about 3,400 meals per month, now up to over 1,500 meals, so the money’s gonna help us continue to feed people that need the meals the most,” said Kevin Bode, founder of Knead Community Cafe.

Bode and volunteers distribute meals weekly. More than $100,000 has been raised each year to help support the business.