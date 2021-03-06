CLEVELAND (AP) – The death of a Cuyahoga County Jail inmate who was killed in his cell last year has been ruled a homicide.
The county medical examiner determined that 48-year-old Shone Trawick died from a combination of an attack by a cellmate and heart disease.
Trawick was serving six months on misdemeanor charges when he was killed Nov. 9.
His cellmate, 31-year-old Edmond Hightower, has been indicted on murder charges in Trawick's death.
Trawick’s family filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against officials responsible for the county jail in Cleveland.
They say the attack was unprovoked and that Hightower should have been isolated from the jail's general population because of his history of violence and inmate attacks.
