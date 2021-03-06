PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to another cold start with lows in the low 20’s and upper teens and wind chills in the teens.

There are few flurries around today, which is a similar set up to yesterday.

The good thing is high pressure dominates and we will be dry with plenty of sunshine.

Some may see a flurry or two, but no accumulation is expected.

Sunday temperatures get a little warmer back at 40 degrees and then even warmer air arrives for the start of the week!

Our cold mornings in the low 20’s will last through Monday but then highs get to 50 degrees by Monday afternoon and then to 60 degrees by Tuesday.

Along with the warmer air, we have some sunshine and dry conditions.

The next chance for rain showers doesn’t arrive until Thursday.

