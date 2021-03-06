By: KDKA-TV News Staff
Republican Senator Pat Toomey is responding to the vote by some in his party earlier this week to rebuke him.
Toomey told KDKA Political Editor Jon Delano that his focus is not on the Republican Party's unhappiness with him, but rather on unifying the state party to win elections.
“I understand a lot of Republicans disagree with my vote to convict President Trump in the impeachment trial. I get that,” Toomey said.
"The Trump administration had many, many important accomplishments during the four years Donald Trump was President. We can disagree about his behavior after the election, but what we should focus on is how do we win elections next fall," Toomey continued.
Toomey’s term expires next year and he has already said he’s not running for re-election.