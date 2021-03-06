By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 1,000 local steelworkers are ready to strike.
Last night, the United Steelworkers voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike for its 1,300 members working at Allegheny Technologies.
The union says ATI is dragging its feet in negotiations and is demanding a four-year contract with changes to wages, health insurance, and protections.
ATI says employees will be better off financially under its most recent proposal.