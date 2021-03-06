PARAMOUNT +Click here for the list of 30,000 movies, episodes, news and sports!
Last night, the United Steelworkers voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike for its 1,300 members working at Allegheny Technologies.
Filed Under:Allegheny Technologies, ATI, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, United Steelworkers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 1,000 local steelworkers are ready to strike.

The union says ATI is dragging its feet in negotiations and is demanding a four-year contract with changes to wages, health insurance, and protections.

ATI says employees will be better off financially under its most recent proposal.