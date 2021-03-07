DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A 2-year-old child was seriously injured by a gunshot wound in an Ohio home over the weekend, authorities said.
The Montgomery County sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the Harrison Township home Saturday night.READ MORE: Mon Wharf Reopening For Parking On Monday
Officials said the child was taken to Children’s Hospital and was last listed in serious but stable condition.READ MORE: University of Pittsburgh Main Campus Shifts Into Lower-Risk Classification For The Coronavirus
Detectives also responded to the scene to begin an investigation. Anyone with any information about the case was being asked to call the sheriff’s office.MORE NEWS: Baldwin High School Students Raise Thousands Of Dollars Through Polar Pop Event For Special Olympics Of Pennsylvania
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)