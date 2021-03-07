By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer is asking for prayers as his son, Christian is in the hospital and battling COVID-19 and set to undergo surgery.

On Saturday morning, Switzer first asked for prayers, saying that he and his wife Gabie’s 9-month-old son Christian woke up in his own blood and was positive for COVID-19.

I’m asking everyone that this tweet comes across to please just take a second and say a prayer for our son Christian. He’s 9 months and currently in the hospital after he woke up in his blood. He’s Covid positive. — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) March 6, 2021

Switzer provided updates throughout the day, mentioning that doctors were trying to find the source of the bleeding.

The doctors are still trying to find the source of the bleeding. He’s been getting fluids and medicine as he waits for a CT scan. They’ve made us aware that he needs a blood transfusion. Praying that he avoids surgery. Only 1 parent is allowed in the room so my wife is with him. — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) March 6, 2021

After undergoing several blood transfusions, Switzer said the source of the bleeding was found and that surgery was being scheduled for Sunday morning.

One of the scans finally found the source of the bleeding and the surgeons are confident they can fix his issue. Because Christian is stable right now, they’re scheduling surgery for the morning. — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) March 7, 2021

We’re heartbroken this has happened to our baby boy, but we’re also overwhelmed by the amount of people who have reached out in support of Christian. This has been the toughest day of Gabie and I’s life. Please continue to pray Christian stabilizes and makes it through surgery. — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) March 7, 2021

After calling it the toughest day of his and Gabie’s life, Switzer again asked for the continuation of prayers.

Ryan and Gabie welcomed Christian to the world in May.