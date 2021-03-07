PARAMOUNT +Click here for the list of 30,000 movies, episodes, news and sports!
On Saturday morning, Switzer first asked for prayers, saying that he and his wife Gabie's 9-month-old son Christian woke up in his own blood and was positive for COVID-19.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer is asking for prayers as his son, Christian is in the hospital and battling COVID-19 and set to undergo surgery.

Switzer provided updates throughout the day, mentioning that doctors were trying to find the source of the bleeding.

After undergoing several blood transfusions, Switzer said the source of the bleeding was found and that surgery was being scheduled for Sunday morning.

After calling it the toughest day of his and Gabie’s life, Switzer again asked for the continuation of prayers.

Ryan and Gabie welcomed Christian to the world in May.