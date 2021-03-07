By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This Sunday, you can explore the life and legacy of painter Frida Kahlo.
Two new exhibits opened this weekend at The Frick Pittsburgh.
“Frida Kahlo: An Intimate Portrait” will feature more than 100 photos from Kahlo’s private albums and be on display through May 30, 2021.
The second exhibit will feature work by photographer Nickolas Muray and be available to the public through May 9, 2021.
The Frick Pittsburgh says that there is limited availability. You will have to use an online timed ticket system to reserve a visiting time.
You can check out the exhibits from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.