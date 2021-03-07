By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Penguins' Foundation in concert with the NHL will celebrate Gender Equality Month throughout March to help amplify the number of females driving the sport of hockey.
On Sunday, they kicked off "Her Hockey Day" with a learn-to-play hockey event in North Park. The event was for girls ages 5-13 to try hockey completely for free.
In another effort to further honor Gender Equality Month, the Penguins and 84 Lumber are going to give back to one local, female-owned business through a $25,000 grant.
Those interested can apply on the Penguins Foundation website at this link.