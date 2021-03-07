By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Following the U.S. Senate’s passing of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, Pa. Governor Tom Wolf took the time to thank lawmakers for responding to the needs of Pennsylvania residents.

In a statement, Governor Wolf thanked Senator Bob Casey and “all of the federal lawmakers who advocated so strongly for this relief package.”

Governor Wolf said that the package will “provide desperately needed aid for families, businesses and communities in Pennsylvania.”

Governor Wolf’s statement can be read in its entirety below: