PARAMOUNT +Click here for the list of 30,000 movies, episodes, news and sports!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Pirates have acquired pitchers Duane Underwood Jr. from the Cubs.
Filed Under:Chicago Cubs, Duane Underwood Jr., Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Sports, Shendrik Apostel

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates have acquired right-handed pitcher Duane Underwood Jr. from the Cubs in exchange for Shendrik Apostel.

READ MORE: 2-Year-Old Child In Serious But Stable Condition After Suffering Gunshot Wound

Underwood was a Cubd second-round pick in the 2012 first-year player draft and made his MLB debut in 2018.

READ MORE: Mon Wharf Reopening For Parking On Monday

He made his career-high 17th appearance with the Cubs in 2020, getting his first win against the Cardinals on August 17.

MORE NEWS: University of Pittsburgh Main Campus Shifts Into Lower-Risk Classification For The Coronavirus

In order to make room for Underwood, the Pirates have designated Carson Fulmer for assignment.