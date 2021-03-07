By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates have acquired right-handed pitcher Duane Underwood Jr. from the Cubs in exchange for Shendrik Apostel.
Underwood was a Cubd second-round pick in the 2012 first-year player draft and made his MLB debut in 2018.
He made his career-high 17th appearance with the Cubs in 2020, getting his first win against the Cardinals on August 17.
In order to make room for Underwood, the Pirates have designated Carson Fulmer for assignment.