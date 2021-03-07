PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be the fifth straight day with no measurable precipitation at the Pittsburgh airport.

Skies should remain sunny as we continue to be under the influence of a powerful 1031mb high pressure system at the surface, with the center of the high located just north of Lake Superior.

This puts us on the frontside of the ridge, with winds coming in out of the north and keeping our highs on the cool side of seasonal averages.

Yesterday’s high failed to reach 40 degrees and highs today will be near 40 as well.

Things begin to change as the ridge of high pressure moves to our east, opening up a southerly flow that should bring warmer than seasonal normal temperatures to the area.

The next chance for precipitation comes in late Monday evening as cold front stalls in area along Interstate 80.

Temperatures are expected to begin to soar during the work week with our first 70 degree day being possible.

We are past due for our first 70 degree day.

Last year, we saw the first 70 degree day of the year on January 11th. Obviously, that was early.

In 2014, it took until April 1 to see the first 70 degree day of the year.

For today, with winds out of the northwest through the day, highs will struggle to pop into the 40’s even with abundant sunshine.

We should hit the mid-50’s for highs on Monday, with a lot of sun and warmer temperatures as winds shift to the south southwest.

The rest of the work week should see highs easily in the 60’s.

The weather will turn cool beginning on the weekend, with highs on Saturday in the upper 40s.

