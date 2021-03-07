By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you grew up in the Rust Belt in the 1970's and 1980's, chances are you heard Michael Stanley on your radio at some point.
Stanley died on Saturday after battling a serious illness for some time.
The Cleveland native led the Michael Stanley Band into the national spotlight with 1981’s “Can’t Love You.”
After the band dissolved in 1987, Stanley toured sporadically and hosted the evening drive time radio show on Cleveland's WNCX.
Stanley was a close friend of Pittsburgh rock icon Donnie Iris. They often opened one another’s shows.