Former Steelers WR Ryan Switzer said his son is out of surgery, stable, and doctors had found "several sites of bleeding."
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ryan Switzer’s son Christian is “stable and resting” after surgery.

Switzer provided the update on Twitter just before 4:00 on Sunday.

On Saturday morning, Switzer first asked for prayers, saying that he and his wife Gabie’s 9-month-old son Christian woke up in his own blood and was positive for COVID-19.

As of Saturday afternoon, Switzer said that the GI specialist had discovered several sites of bleeding while Christian was in surgery.

The doctors also took biopsies that they will inspect to try and determine what caused the bleeding, Switzer also said.

Ryan and his wife Gabie had their son Christian in May.