By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ryan Switzer’s son Christian is “stable and resting” after surgery.
Switzer provided the update on Twitter just before 4:00 on Sunday.
On Saturday morning, Switzer first asked for prayers, saying that he and his wife Gabie’s 9-month-old son Christian woke up in his own blood and was positive for COVID-19.
Christian is finally out of surgery. The GI specialist found several sites of bleeding. He took samples that were sent off to biopsy to see what could be causing it, I guess. He’s stable right now and resting. pic.twitter.com/56vMmRkJVS
— Ryan Switzer (@Switz) March 7, 2021
As of Saturday afternoon, Switzer said that the GI specialist had discovered several sites of bleeding while Christian was in surgery.
The doctors also took biopsies that they will inspect to try and determine what caused the bleeding, Switzer also said.
Ryan and his wife Gabie had their son Christian in May.