By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The main campus for the University of Pittsburgh is moving to its lowest risk classification concerning the coronavirus this week.READ MORE: Pitt Says Some 2021 Commencement Ceremonies Will Be In-Person
The main campus in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood will transition from Elevated Risk Posture to Guarded Risk Posture at 7 a.m. this Thursday.
The university’s Bradford and Titusville campuses are also moving to Guarded Risk Posture, and the Greensburg campus is already in Guarded Risk Posture.
The update means gatherings are capped at 250 people, and in-person classes are allowed, except for large lectures.
Face masks are still required inside and outside facilities on campus.