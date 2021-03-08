By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A 17-year-old from Ross Township was killed after a crash Sunday night.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner says Jacob Weiland was involved in a crash on McIntyre Road just after 9 p.m.
According to the Post-Gazette, Ross Township Police say he went off the road and hit a tree. The Post-Gazette reports that there was no one else in the car and no other vehicles involved.
The Post-Gazette reports that a preliminary investigation showed Weiland wasn’t using drugs or alcohol, and while the cause of the crash is still unknown, police believe speed played a factor.
A North Hils School District spokesperson told the PG that Weiland attended the high school as a junior during the 2019-2020 school year but was not currently enrolled as a student.
The school’s administration sent an email out, saying:
The North Hills School District is deeply saddened to learn of the unexpected and tragic death of a former student last night.
The student attended McIntyre Elementary School, North Hills Middle School and North Hills High School through his junior year.
We send our deepest sympathies to the student’s family and friends following this unimaginable loss.
Respecting the wishes of the family, we will not be releasing anything further at this time.
Counseling services are available at the high school and will be for as long as necessary.