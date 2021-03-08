By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A 17-year-old from Ross Township was killed after a crash Sunday night.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner says Jacob Weiland was involved in a crash on McIntyre Road just after 9 p.m.

According to the Post-Gazette, Ross Township Police say he went off the road and hit a tree. The Post-Gazette reports that there was no one else in the car and no other vehicles involved.

The Post-Gazette reports that a preliminary investigation showed Weiland wasn’t using drugs or alcohol, and while the cause of the crash is still unknown, police believe speed played a factor.

A North Hils School District spokesperson told the PG that Weiland attended the high school as a junior during the 2019-2020 school year but was not currently enrolled as a student.

The school’s administration sent an email out, saying: