By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLAIRTON (KDKA) — Allegheny County Homicide unit detectives are investigating a shooting that took place in Clairton on Sunday night.READ MORE: Harry and Meghan Detail Royal Struggles, From Discussions Of Baby's Skin Tone To Suicidal Thoughts
Police say that Allegheny County 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Farnsworth Avenue around 9:45 p.m.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the back.READ MORE: Univ. Of Pittsburgh Says They Have Vaccine Provider Agreement From Pa. Dept. Of Health
He was taken to an area hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
Police are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.MORE NEWS: Save St. Philip School: Community Rallies To Help Save 106-Year-Old Catholic School
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.