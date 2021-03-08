CHICAGO (AP/KKDA) – Chicago’s two major league baseball teams will be allowed to host a limited number of fans starting on opening day.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says capacity for the Cubs at Wrigley Field and the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field will be set at 20%. That translates to as many as 8,122 fans for White Sox home games and 8,274 fans at Wrigley Field. And all of them must wear masks.

The Pirates are opening their season with an away game in Chicago against the Cubs on April 1. This is the 22nd time the Pirates are kicking off their season against the Cubs, but it’s their first time in Chicago since 2011.

Several teams around the country are making similar announcements as city officials say the number of COVID-19 cases have been dropping in recent weeks. Fans weren’t allowed at any of the stadiums last season.

