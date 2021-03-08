PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Want to make Heather Abraham’s cake cookies? Here are a few of her recipes!

Red Velvet White Chocolate Cookies

-Red Velvet cake mix

-2 eggs

-1/2 cup vegetable oil

-white chocolate chips

1. Preheat oven to 350. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

2. Mix together all of the ingredients

3. Bake at 350 for 10-12 minutes. Cookies will be very soft but edges should be slightly brown.

4. Allow to cool for a few minutes! Enjoy!

Candy Easter Egg Cookies

-Yellow cake mix

-candy coated chocolate eggs (like Cadbury or Hershey’s)

-2 eggs

-1/2 cup vegetable oil

1. Preheat oven to 350. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

2. Using something hard, smash the candy chocolate eggs a little.

3. Mix together all of the ingredients

4. Bake at 350 for 10-12 minutes. Cookies will be very soft but edges should be slightly brown.

5. Allow to cool for a few minutes! Enjoy!

Lemon Cake Mix Cookies

-Lemon Cake Mix

-2 eggs

-1/2 cup vegetable oil

-lemon

-white chocolate melting wafers

1. Preheat oven to 350. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

2. Grate lemon zest and juice about a tablespoon of the lemon.

3. Mix together all of the ingredients, expect the melting wafers.

4. Bake at 350 for 10-12 minutes. Cookies will be very soft but edges should be slightly brown.

5. While cookies are cooling, melt the white chocolate melting wafers, following the instructions on the package.

6. Drizzle the melted chocolate on top of the cooled lemon cookies. Enjoy!