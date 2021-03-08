CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Brian Pinkney, 29, was shot along Belleau Drive.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office says a man has pleaded guilty in a fatal shooting in Fineview four years ago.

According to the DA’s Office, Davon Jones pleaded guilty to charges of third-degree murder and firearms violations.

He will now spend 20-40 years in prison.

Jones was arrested in August of 2017 for the shooting death of 29-year-old Brian Pinkney outside of a home on Belleau Drive.

Pinkney was shot in the head and died at Allegheny General Hospital.