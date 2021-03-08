PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Vaccination efforts continued at Heinz Field on Monday. After getting more doses, it opened another round of clinics for those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

As has become the case with mass vaccine sites, lines started to form before the doors even opened. For some, the clinic was their only chance to get the vaccine.

“That was the problem. Trying to get into anywhere; didn’t make it very easy,” a woman who did not want to be identified said.

“They opened it up to more [health conditions] that are wrong with you,” Susan Hurney, from Beechview, said.

Giant Eagle plans to vaccinate more than 1,000 people a day between now and Wednesday. Bringing their total over the past two weeks to more than 7,000 people with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“So, we’re very well equipped for this logistically and from a labor standpoint as well,” Giant Eagle spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski said.

So, could these clinics become more frequent than just a few days at a time?

Giant Eagle said that could be possible if it had the vaccine supply.

“We feel very strongly about not opening appointments until we have that vaccine in hand,” Jablonowski said.

When Phases 1B, 1C and 2 start, it hopes to have more clinics like the one held today.

“We’re going to do everything that we can to be that leader in vaccination and get it to as many people as possible,” Jablonowski said.

So people like Hurney can finally meet her newborn grandchild.

“I’ll be on a plane to Florida, absolutely. Mask, if I have to wear one. I’m going,” Hurney said.

All of the appointments for this week are filled.

Giant Eagle said to check their site for cancelations or openings at their in-store pharmacies.