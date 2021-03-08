By: KDKA-TV’s Jennifer Borrasso

HOPEWELL, Pa. (KDKA) — Schools across western Pennsylvania are looking to return to some kind of normalcy.

One local school district said it is moving forward with planning prom with safety in mind.

In 2020, the prom was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the Hopewell School District was prepared to have the event any way it could.

Hopewell High School Principal Michael Allison told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso that he feels comfortable having prom at the Hyatt Regency Airport this year. The capacity will be 300, following the guidelines laid out by the state limiting indoor venues to permit people at 15 percent of its capacity.

There will be masks and dinner, but no after-prom event. Students or parents will have to drive to the prom.

“We’ll have masking, and we will have social distancing. We are going to have a served dinner, which we never had before. It’s always been a buffet dinner,” said Allision.

Watch KDKA News at 10 and 11 p.m. for a live report from Jennifer Borrasso.