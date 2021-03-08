PARAMOUNT +Click here for the list of 30,000 movies, episodes, news and sports!
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — Jeff Bartos is formally launching his campaign for Pennsylvania’s wide-open U.S. Senate race, the highest-profile Republican candidate so far to run for the seat.

Bartos was the Republican Party’s nominee for lieutenant governor in 2018.

He’s said he was seriously considering a run and filed paperwork to run last month.

On Monday, the suburban Philadelphia real estate investor and longtime GOP fundraiser updated his campaign website to say that he’s running.

The Montgomery County resident is playing up his work over the past year as a co-founder of the Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, a non-profit that distributed forgivable loans to small businesses in Pennsylvania struggling through the pandemic.

Last month, current Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman announced his campaign for Senate. A few weeks later, young. state representative Malcolm Kenyatta threw his hat into the race as well.

